iA Auto and Home Insurance Selects Shift Technology to Identify Suspicious Claims

Shift Technology, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) fraud detection and claims automation solutions for the global insurance industry, announced that -iA Auto and Home Insurance (iAAH), one of the largest insurance groups in Quebec, has selected the company to support the carrier’s fraud detection initiatives for its Property and Casualty line of business. The insurer will deploy Force, Shift’s fraud detection solution to uncover suspicious behaviors and potentially fraudulent claims related to policyholder losses.

Shift TechnologyForce applies artificial intelligence and advanced data science to the insurance claims process to identify those claims that may be fraudulent.

