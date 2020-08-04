CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Automotive Recyclers Association Debuts Online Auto Recycling Buyer’s Guide

Automotive Recyclers Association Debuts Online Auto Recycling Buyer’s Guide

By Leave a Comment

The Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA) announced it has transformed the popular annual ARA Auto Recycling Buyer’s Guide printed resource with the creation of a new online companion guide. The printed annual Buyer’s Guide has been a mainstay of ARA’s member benefits package for many years, providing valuable information to assist in the decision-making process when shopping for industry products and services. The new online guide is designed to equip automotive recyclers with the critical information updated in real-time, as well as expanded vendor profiles, supplier news, and more.

 2020 ARA Buyer's Guide“We are excited to deliver this type of detailed information

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey