Audi of America Selects CCC for Collision Repair Parts Marketing Solution

Vehicle manufacturer will use CCC promotional part pricing solution.

CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC) announced today that Audi of America has entered into a multi-year agreement with CCC to use CCC Promote as its sole parts promotion solution, supporting Audi dealers across the United States. CCC Promote enables Audi to offer promotional pricing on parts to collision repairers as estimates are being written within the CCC ONE platform.

CCC Audi Parts “Audi is excited to begin working with CCC and supporting our Dealers to maximize their presence in the parts collision business,” said Joe Rood, Director of Parts and Accessories for Audi of

