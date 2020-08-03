Opus IVS Awarded Patent for Pass-Thru Remote Diagnostic System

Opus IVS announced it has just been awarded patent 10,719,813 for a pass-thru remote diagnostic system. This invention was created by Bluelink, that acquired by Opus IVS in 2019, with a patent priority date of September 2010.

“Simply having access to scan tools and software in today’s service bay is no longer enough. Efficient delivery of manufacturer recommended diagnostic software, procedures, and technical assistance is critical today to ensure safe and proper repairs,” says Bob Beckmann, Strategic Technologies for Opus IVS and founder of Bluelink.

The patented technology developed by Bluelink has been used by Opus IVS to remotely deliver