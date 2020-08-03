Interviews for AMi President Begin This Week

Applications are continuing to be accepted for the president of the Automotive Management Institute. The organization asks that resumes be sent to damberson@lamettrys.com.

The position became open when Jeff Peevy, AMAM, resigned his position as AMi president — effective July 31 — to return to I-CAR as VP of Technical Products, Programs, and Services. Peevy took over the position in 2015.

A search committee is reviewing all applicants and plans to begin interviews with candidates this week.

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

“As mentioned before, I thank Jeff for his hard work and I am confident