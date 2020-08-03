CollisionWeek

Interviews for AMi President Begin This Week

Applications are continuing to be accepted for the president of the Automotive Management Institute. The organization asks that resumes be sent to damberson@lamettrys.com.

AMi logoThe position became open when Jeff Peevy, AMAM, resigned his position as AMi president — effective July 31 — to return to I-CAR as VP of Technical Products, Programs, and Services. Peevy took over the position in 2015.

A search committee is reviewing all applicants and plans to begin interviews with candidates this week.

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

“As mentioned before, I thank Jeff for his hard work and I am confident

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

