Classic Collision Acquires Collision Repair Center in South Florida

Now operates 37 centers in Southeast U.S.

Classic Collision, LLC, an Atlanta based multi-site repair operator, announced its second 2nd acquisition within the past 3 weeks. The company is acquiring Imperio Auto Body & Collision Center in Miami, Fla., the MSO’s 10th South Florida location and 37th center in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, and South Carolina.

With this acquisition, Imperio Auto Body, that has served the Miami-Dade area for 31 years, will be known as Classic Collision Doral

“After so many years as an independent shop, we feel this is the perfect time to join forces with Classic Collision and continue