CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AASP/NJ Hosts August 19 Virtual Town Hall Meeting

AASP/NJ Hosts August 19 Virtual Town Hall Meeting

By Leave a Comment

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) will host a virtual Town Hall Meeting on Wednesday, August 19 from 6:30-8 p.m. (EDT) to supply its members with the information and resources needed to help them battle the various challenges shops are faced with daily.

AASP/NJ“The purpose of this meeting is to show AASP/NJ members how to level the scales by knowing the rules,” explains AASP/NJ Executive Director Charles Bryant. “There are rules that insurers must follow during the settlement of auto property damage claims that are often ignored by certain insurers. Unfortunately, there are also many collision

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey