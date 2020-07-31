U.S. Gasoline Consumption Up 3% for Week Ending July 24

After two weeks of declines, the week-on-week gas supplied to the U.S. market showed the largest percentage increase in six weeks.

The latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed gasoline consumption was up for the week ending July 24. The result comes after two weeks in a row that consumption declined. The result is good news given the concern that the recent resurgence of coronavirus cases could create a longer-term reversal of the economic recovery evident in May and June.

For the week ending July 24 gasoline consumption was up 3.0% compared to the previous week. The