CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / Research / U.S. Gasoline Consumption Up 3% for Week Ending July 24

U.S. Gasoline Consumption Up 3% for Week Ending July 24

By Leave a Comment

After two weeks of declines, the week-on-week gas supplied to the U.S. market showed the largest percentage increase in six weeks.

The latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed gasoline consumption was up for the week ending July 24. The result comes after two weeks in a row that consumption declined. The result is good news given the concern that the recent resurgence of coronavirus cases could create a longer-term reversal of the economic recovery evident in May and June.

For the week ending July 24 gasoline consumption was up 3.0% compared to the previous week. The

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey