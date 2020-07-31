Traffic Volume Drops in States Moving Back Towards Lockdowns

States that are reopening seeing VMT gains while most others fall.

INRIX reports that since June, as some states have paused their reopening plans or began restricting access to public places again in response to the surge in coronavirus cases, 33 states have seen vehicle mile traveled (VMT) decline while 17 have seen increases.

The INRIX analysis, that compares the change in VMT by state between the week of June 20-26 July 18-24 shows: