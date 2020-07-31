CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Traffic Volume Drops in States Moving Back Towards Lockdowns

Traffic Volume Drops in States Moving Back Towards Lockdowns

By Leave a Comment

States that are reopening seeing VMT gains while most others fall.

INRIX reports that since June, as some states have paused their reopening plans or began restricting access to public places again in response to the surge in coronavirus cases, 33 states have seen vehicle mile traveled (VMT) decline while 17 have seen increases.

The INRIX analysis, that compares the change in VMT by state between the week of June 20-26 July 18-24 shows:

  • Of the 33 states with VMT declines, 16 are currently “open” or are “reopening,” nine are “paused” and eight are in the process of “reversing” openings.
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey