Ryan Trierweiler Named Chair of Safelite AutoGlass Foundation

Safelite AutoGlass announced the appointment of Executive Vice President, People and Leadership, Ryan Trierweiler as Chair of the Safelite AutoGlass Foundation.

“The Foundation reflects the caring hearts of our people and helps us fund programs for many charitable organizations supporting communities across the country where our 16,000 associates live and work,” said CEO and President Tom Feeney. “Ryan’s proven leadership, business acumen and passion for our Safelite purpose make him the ideal candidate to head this important initiative through a time of change.”

Trierweiler is responsible for leading and enhancing Safelite’s people-focused culture through a variety of integrated strategies.

