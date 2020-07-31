January Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas Moves to an All-Digital Experience

Concerns over safely convening thousands of people in Las Vegas during pandemic lead to canceling in-person event.

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) announced that its CES 2021 show, scheduled for January 6-9, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nev., will be an all-digital experience due to the pandemic.

The event, that is normally held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, has increasingly drawn automotive industry electronics vendors, including those offering advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and autonomous vehicle technologies.

“Amid the pandemic and growing global health concerns about the spread of COVID-19, it’s just not possible to safely convene tens of thousands