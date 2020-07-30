Voting Open for FinishMaster Hood Master Challenge

FinishMaster announced that voting is now open online for the crowd favorite in the very first Hood Master Challenge. Voting will remain open to August 6 and winners will be announced on August 10.

To bring the focus back on the artistry within our industry, FinishMaster announced the first-annual Hood Master Challenge in February of this year. There are incredibly talented individuals, working in paint booths every day, and the FM team wanted to help shine a spotlight and give them a chance to show off their skills, win some prizes and have fun doing it.

Online registration for the challenge opened across the U.S. and Canada from February 21st – March 6th, with two separate challenges for FM customers and team members. With only a few rules and regulations, over 270 individuals registered to compete against one another. All registered artists were given a 29” x 27” aluminum mini hood as a canvas, on which they could use any products to create a design of their choosing, to submit for the challenge.

An enthusiastic response to the challenge announcement was quickly met with unpredictable complications after the COVID-19 outbreak. Despite postponements and delays brought on by the pandemic, the refinisher spirit prevailed and artists used the time to perfect their work. The challenge became a positive outlet for many artists, giving them something fun to do and look forward to during the pandemic.

With a deadline of June 30th, the challenge came to an end and all submissions were photographed and recorded for judging. A panel of industry experts and challenge sponsors will be awarding a 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winner in addition to other prizes for social media participation. The final award of Crowd Favorite will be determined by the public, refinisher family and industry enthusiasts.