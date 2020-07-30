Uni-Select Reports Second Quarter Sales of $302.5 million

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) today reported sales of $302.5 million, down 33.7% reflecting a lower demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for the second quarter ended June 30. The result represents negative organic growth of 31.9%, unfavorable fluctuations of the Canadian and British currencies, as well as the expected erosion from the integration of company owned stores over the last twelve months.

The global spread of COVID-19 affected all segments. However, the Corporation’s sales performance was better than expected with sales steadily increasing month after month during the quarter, with June sales closing at over 85% compared to the same month