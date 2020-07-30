CollisionWeek

Uni-Select Reports Second Quarter Sales of $302.5 million

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) today reported sales of $302.5 million, down 33.7% reflecting a lower demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for the second quarter ended June 30. The result represents negative organic growth of 31.9%, unfavorable fluctuations of the Canadian and British currencies, as well as the expected erosion from the integration of company owned stores over the last twelve months.

Uni-Select logoThe global spread of COVID-19 affected all segments. However, the Corporation’s sales performance was better than expected with sales steadily increasing month after month during the quarter, with June sales closing at over 85% compared to the same month

