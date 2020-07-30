LKQ Reports Sales Down 19.1% in Second Quarter Compared to 2019

Company reports its improved performance in April and May continued in June as economy reopened.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) today reported second quarter 2020 revenue of $2.6 billion down 19.1% from $3.2 billion in the second quarter of 2019. For the quarter, parts and services organic revenue decreased 16.8% year-over-year, while the net impact of acquisition and divestitures revenue was a negative 0.5% and foreign exchange rates was a negative 1.5%, for a total parts and services revenue decline of 18.9%.

The company reported revenue in North America was $892.8 million down 23.4% in the second quarter from 2019. European revenue