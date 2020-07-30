Dan Risley Elected to Collision Industry Foundation Board of Trustees

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced the election of Dan Risley, Vice President of Quality Repair and Market Development for CCC Information Services, Inc. as the newest member of its Board of Trustees.

Risley has been an engaged supporter of CIF for many years, beginning with his work creating and executing a fundraising program that helped raise $500,000 to build a medical center at Camp Mak-a-Dream in Missoula, Mont. starting in 2001.

Risley has a