Refinish Distributors Alliance August 12 Webinar Provides Update on Collision Repair Industry Disruption

The Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) is hosting a Webinar on Wednesday August 12th at 2:00 p.m. EDT that will include a presentation providing an update on the major disruptions the collision industry will face in 2020 and beyond by Frank Terlep, Founder and CEO of Auto Techcelerators, LLC.

Refinish Distributors Alliance - RDA logoRegistration for the event is available online.

The webinar will Review:

  • Highlights of May Webinar
  • What Has Changed Since May?
  • Short and Long-Term Disruptions Going Forward

Key Takeaways will include:

  • How COVID-19 has accelerated technology adoption in our industry
  • Why EV’s, telematics and connected cars will change the entire industry
  • How AI
