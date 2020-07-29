Refinish Distributors Alliance August 12 Webinar Provides Update on Collision Repair Industry Disruption

The Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) is hosting a Webinar on Wednesday August 12th at 2:00 p.m. EDT that will include a presentation providing an update on the major disruptions the collision industry will face in 2020 and beyond by Frank Terlep, Founder and CEO of Auto Techcelerators, LLC.

Registration for the event is available online.

The webinar will Review:

Highlights of May Webinar

What Has Changed Since May?

Short and Long-Term Disruptions Going Forward

Key Takeaways will include: