BASF Announces Preferred Supplier Partnership with Jaguar Land Rover for Asia-Pacific Region

BASF’s Coatings (BASF) division and Jaguar Land Rover’s (JLR) global headquarters have signed a cooperation agreement with Glasurit and R-M, premium refinish paint brands of BASF, to support the development and implementation of JLR’s Global Body & Paint Programme covering 16 importer countries and markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

Under the agreement, the partners will commit to a long-term strategic collaboration that enables them to exceed the industry standard in vehicle body repair and paint refinish. The partnership includes the supply of refinish products and color-matching solutions. Additionally, a dedicated Regional Body & Paint Manager has been appointed to help