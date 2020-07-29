CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Axalta Reports Second Quarter Sales of $652.7 Million, Down 43.6% in Wake of Pandemic

Axalta Reports Second Quarter Sales of $652.7 Million, Down 43.6% in Wake of Pandemic

By Leave a Comment

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) announced net sales of $652.7 million, down 43.6% year-over-year, for its second quarter ended June 30 in the wake of the pandemic. The company also provided an update regarding the ongoing impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on its business, employees, customers, and shareholders and related mitigation actions taken and planned. The company also announced the initiation of a global restructuring of its business to better position Axalta for sustained growth.

Axalta logoSecond quarter sales included a 2.8% negative foreign currency impact and 1.1% negative year-over-year impact from the sale of a China joint venture interest

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey