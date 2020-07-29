Auto Sales Projected to Continue to Recover in July

Both retail and total sales projected below 2019 levels but the decline is less than prior months that were impacted by pandemic closures.

New-vehicle retail sales in July are expected to be down from a year ago, according to a joint forecast developed jointly by J.D. Power and LMC Automotive. Retail sales are projected to reach 1,133,300 units, a 4.0% decrease compared with the J.D. Power pre-virus forecast and a 9.5% decrease compared with July 2019. Reporting the same numbers without controlling for the number of selling days translates to a decrease of 5.9% from a year ago. July 2020