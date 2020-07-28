Property/Casualty Insurance Industry Surplus Declined $75.9 Billion in the First Quarter

Downturn in stock market in face of pandemic hits insurer investments. Net written premiums were up in calm before the storm.

The surplus for the private U.S. property/casualty insurance industry dropped by $75.9 billion in the first quarter of 2020—its largest-ever quarterly decline—as the stock market suffered a major downturn, according to Verisk (NASDAQ:VRSK), the data analytics provider, and the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA). Since then, the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to affect many insurers and will likely impact underwriting results for the second quarter and the remainder of the year.

The surplus fell to $771.9 billion as