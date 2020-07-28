CIECA August 11 Webinar Examines OEM Certification Programs

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced today that Connor Smith, senior manager of OEM for CARSTAR, will present during the next CIECAST webinar. Smith will discuss “The Importance of OEM Certifications,” on Tuesday, August 11, at 12 p.m. EDT. All industry segments, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend.

Registration for the event is available online.

During the one-hour live broadcast, Smith will discuss the importance of OEM guidelines in an environment of frequent vehicle advancement. He will also share how the steps to review guidelines can be added to the repair process, where information can