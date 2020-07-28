CollisionWeek

Average Age of Cars and Light Trucks in the U.S. Near 12 Years

New research from IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) shows that the average age of light vehicles in operation (VIO) in the US has risen to 11.9 years this year, about one month older than in 2019. Though slight, the increase can generate new business opportunities for companies operating in the aftermarket and vehicle servicing sector in the United States.

IHS Markit logoSeveral factors have contributed to push U.S. average vehicle age higher, according to the analysis. While vehicle scrappage rates have increased and would be expected to cause average age to drop, the growth in new vehicle sales has plateaued. Having fewer new vehicles

