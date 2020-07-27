CollisionWeek

Woodland Capital Holdings Acquires The Doan Group

National appraisal company acquired by investment group owned by the Davis Family, founders and owners of SCA Appraisal.

The Doan Group, the 40 year old auto, property and heavy equipment appraisal firm, has been acquired by Woodland Capital Holdings. 

Woodland Capital Holdings logo“The Doan Group has a well-established franchise network, dedicated people, efficient systems, and a solid brand reputation,” said Tim Davis Sr., Chairman of Board at Woodland Capital Holdings.  “Our intention is to build upon the decades of Doan legacy in the industry. SCA and Doan will be managed and operated separately, and will remain independent in the marketplace.”

