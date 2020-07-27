Nick Daurio Nominated to Join Automotive Recyclers Association Executive Committee

The Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA) announced that professional automotive recycler Nick Daurio of Daurio Auto Truck Inc. in Pueblo, Colo. has been nominated to join the Association Executive Committee as Secretary for 2020-2021.

“It is my extreme pleasure to be nominated to serve ARA as incoming Secretary,” said Daurio. “I am very humbled and honored to be nominated to such a great team of leaders in the recycling industry.”

Daurio Auto Truck has been part of the Pueblo, Colorado community since 1957, when Nick’s father, John Daurio, entered the automotive business. In the fall of 1970, Daurio Auto Truck entered