LexisNexis Launches Telematics OnDemand with Root Insurance

LexisNexis Risk Solutions launched LexisNexis Telematics OnDemand, a solution that seamlessly integrates telematics-based driving behavior data into insurer rating and underwriting workflows. Root Insurance is the first to adopt Telematics OnDemand.

The solution enables U.S. auto insurers to access a consumer’s existing telematics data in near-real time at point of quote in order to more accurately determine a consumer’s driving behavior pattern. Telematics OnDemand allows carriers to offer more personalized pricing to the consumer with the potential opportunity for an immediate discount. It is also offered at renewal for consumers and insurers to continue to benefit from powerful insights provided