ASE to Offer Enhanced myASE Portal on August 10

Existing portal will be closed July 31 for updates.

ASE will be deploying an updated myASE portal for test registering, scheduling and viewing technician information. The portal will be more intuitive and improve the level of service ASE provides.

The current portal will be closed end of day July 31. Between August 1 and August 9, 2020, technicians and account managers will not have any access to the portal. The updated portal will open August 10.

Enhancements include a new shopping cart experience, which allows techs to order ASE tests and products and place them into a shopping cart for