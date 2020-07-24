CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Steve Field New Chairman of UK’s NBRA

Steve Field New Chairman of UK’s NBRA

By Leave a Comment

The UK’s National Body Repair Association (NBRA) announced Steve Field as its new chairman, replacing Roger Collings, who stepped down some months ago.

NBRA logoField is the CEO of Page Automotive Group and has been involved in the repair industry for 40 years.

NBRA director Chris Weeks said, “I would like to welcome Steve into the role and I am sure he will bring a different perspective to our activities.”

Collings will continue as an NBRA board member and will for now also continue his role sitting on the RMI Board alongside Weeks and Field.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey