Steve Field New Chairman of UK’s NBRA

The UK’s National Body Repair Association (NBRA) announced Steve Field as its new chairman, replacing Roger Collings, who stepped down some months ago.

Field is the CEO of Page Automotive Group and has been involved in the repair industry for 40 years.

NBRA director Chris Weeks said, “I would like to welcome Steve into the role and I am sure he will bring a different perspective to our activities.”

Collings will continue as an NBRA board member and will for now also continue his role sitting on the RMI Board alongside Weeks and Field.