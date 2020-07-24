CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / PSA Aftermarket Acquires Amanhã Global to Enter Used Parts Market

PSA Aftermarket Acquires Amanhã Global to Enter Used Parts Market

By Leave a Comment

PSA Aftermarket, part of Peugeot S.A. (Group PSA), announced it has acquired a majority stake in Amanhã Global, the Porto, Portugal-based company and its e-commerce platform B-Parts.com for used parts. The acquisition aims to complete PSA Aftermarket’s conquest strategy in the circular economy, promoting recycled parts, providing repair parts needed to fix broken components, and remanufactured parts.

PSA AFtermarket 

This approach will contribute to reducing the environmental footprint of PSA Aftermarket and Groupe PSA, as re-use of parts achieve a 100% reduction of raw material used when compared to the manufacture of new parts.

The acquisition is part of PSA Aftermarket’s

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey