PSA Aftermarket Acquires Amanhã Global to Enter Used Parts Market

PSA Aftermarket, part of Peugeot S.A. (Group PSA), announced it has acquired a majority stake in Amanhã Global, the Porto, Portugal-based company and its e-commerce platform B-Parts.com for used parts. The acquisition aims to complete PSA Aftermarket’s conquest strategy in the circular economy, promoting recycled parts, providing repair parts needed to fix broken components, and remanufactured parts.

This approach will contribute to reducing the environmental footprint of PSA Aftermarket and Groupe PSA, as re-use of parts achieve a 100% reduction of raw material used when compared to the manufacture of new parts.

The acquisition is part of PSA Aftermarket’s