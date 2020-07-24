CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Claim Genius Raises $5.5 Million in Series A Funding

Claim Genius Raises $5.5 Million in Series A Funding

By Leave a Comment

Claim Genius, a provider of instant vehicle damage assessment solutions using computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) technology, announced the closing of its $5.5 million Series A funding round, following its earlier $2.3 million seed round in 2018. The latest round is backed by a diversified mix of strategic investors including Malaysia-based Financial Link, a pioneer of digital insurance automation services in Asia, and SIRI Info Solutions a global technology solution provider based in Edison, N.J.

Claim Genius logoAccording to the company it is expanding its AI services globally, with multiple integration projects underway for top insurance carriers, third party loss adjusters,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey