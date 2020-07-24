Claim Genius Raises $5.5 Million in Series A Funding

Claim Genius, a provider of instant vehicle damage assessment solutions using computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) technology, announced the closing of its $5.5 million Series A funding round, following its earlier $2.3 million seed round in 2018. The latest round is backed by a diversified mix of strategic investors including Malaysia-based Financial Link, a pioneer of digital insurance automation services in Asia, and SIRI Info Solutions a global technology solution provider based in Edison, N.J.

According to the company it is expanding its AI services globally, with multiple integration projects underway for top insurance carriers, third party loss adjusters,