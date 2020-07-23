Jose Hermida Named Leader of New SCA Appraisal Department of Insurance Re-inspection Unit

In response to the growing demand of insurance carrier clients for Department of Insurance (DOI) re-inspections and regulatory compliance, SCA Appraisal has launched a newly-formed DOI Customer Success Unit (DOI-CSU). Jose Hermida, who has been servicing SCA clients for over 20 years, will be leading the new DOI- CSU program.

“The regulatory environment in some states is becoming ever more complex and compliance is critical for our clients. The establishment of a dedicated unit ensures that compliance.” says Tim Davis, President of SCA Appraisal. “Being able to meet the unique needs of our clients in specifically-regulated markets with the DOI