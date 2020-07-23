CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Jose Hermida Named Leader of New SCA Appraisal Department of Insurance Re-inspection Unit

Jose Hermida Named Leader of New SCA Appraisal Department of Insurance Re-inspection Unit

By Leave a Comment

In response to the growing demand of insurance carrier clients for Department of Insurance (DOI) re-inspections and regulatory compliance, SCA Appraisal has launched a newly-formed DOI Customer Success Unit (DOI-CSU). Jose Hermida, who has been servicing SCA clients for over 20 years, will be leading the new DOI- CSU program.

SCA Appraisal Company logo “The regulatory environment in some states is becoming ever more complex and compliance is critical for our clients. The establishment of a dedicated unit ensures that compliance.” says Tim Davis, President of SCA Appraisal. “Being able to meet the unique needs of our clients in specifically-regulated markets with the DOI

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey