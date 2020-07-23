I-CAR Announces New Board Elected Under Update Governance Plan

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) Board of Directors announced the election of seven individuals to fill open board seats, including three members returning for a second, three-year term.

The new board follows the November 2019 adoption of its updated governance structure.

The Board includes four representatives from the Collision Repair segment; three each from OEM and Insurance segments; and one each from Education; Equipment, Tool and Supply; and Related Services segments. At the Board’s option, up to four hybrid seats can be added for requisite subject matter expertise.

The newly-elected members of the I-CAR Board are: