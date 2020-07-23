CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / Research / Collision Repair Facilities Report Sales Improved in June Compared to April and May

Collision Repair Facilities Report Sales Improved in June Compared to April and May

By Leave a Comment

While the majority of collision repairers continue to report sales declines compared to 2019, the size of the decline has reduced compared to previous months that were impacted by the pandemic response.

Collision repair facility operators responding to the most recent CollisionWeek Collision Repair Business Conditions survey covering June, reported that sales continued to be depressed but at much improved levels compared to April and May when the pandemic response took cars off of the road. Few repair facilities reported lower sales than in May and April and the overall sales decline was lower. Optimism for the future, however, was

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey