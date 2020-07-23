Automotive Recyclers Association Announces Updated Strategic Plan

The Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA) announced it updated its Strategic Plan that will guide current and future work. The plan was adopted by the ARA Board of Directors on July 16.

ARA’s Strategic Plan is grounded in the Association’s mission to advance the automotive recycling industry and promote its beneficial effects on society. The Strategic Plan identifies four strategic initiatives that are the means through which ARA plans to translate its vision into practice:

Branding

Non-dues revenue

Government advocacy, and

Education/certification/compliance

“2020 has been a game changer,” said ARA President, Scott Robertson. “During these challenging times and given the unprecedented