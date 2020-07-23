CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ASE July 24 Webinar Examines Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems

ASE July 24 Webinar Examines Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems

By Leave a Comment

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Friday, July 24 at 4:00 p.m. EDT entitled TPMS 2020 – It’s Not Just the Warning Light Anymore.

ASEThe tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) mandate has been in place for almost 13 years. Sean Lannoo, technical training supervisor with Continental Corporation, will explore the different types of systems and their operation and review the different types of sensors.

The discussion will cover TPMS service tools and functions as well as correct maintenance and service techniques. Insight on why the relearn procedure is so

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey