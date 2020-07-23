ASE July 24 Webinar Examines Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Friday, July 24 at 4:00 p.m. EDT entitled TPMS 2020 – It’s Not Just the Warning Light Anymore.

The tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) mandate has been in place for almost 13 years. Sean Lannoo, technical training supervisor with Continental Corporation, will explore the different types of systems and their operation and review the different types of sensors.

The discussion will cover TPMS service tools and functions as well as correct maintenance and service techniques. Insight on why the relearn procedure is so