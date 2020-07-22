NABC Cancels September Golf Fundraiser and In-Person Board Meeting

In an email to members, the National Auto Body Council, (NABC) announced it has decided to cancel its St. Louis Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser that was scheduled to take place at Boone Valley Golf Club in Augusta, Mo. on September 14 and the in-person NABC Board Meeting on September 15.

The organization will host a virtual closed board meeting in September as an alternative.

The email from Darren Huggins, chairman of NABC; Bill Garoutte, president and CEO as well as fundraising committee co-chairs Gerry Poirier and Liz Stein, explained, “We hope that we will soon return to our new