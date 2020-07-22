Exactbids Auction Buying Solution Launches in the Australian and New Zealand Market

Chad Counselman former president of the U.S.-based Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA) board of directors who stepped down in February and is now based in Australia, and Chris Daglis of Auto PARTnered Solutions, have teamed up to improve the auction bidding process. Using their years of Automotive recycling industry experience and their investment into systems improvement they launched exactbids in the Australian and New Zealand market on July 20.

According to Counselman representing Auto PARTnered Solutions, “So many automotive recyclers spend countless hours previewing auctions when their time could be better utilized to grow their business.”

Exactbids will help yards: