CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Exactbids Auction Buying Solution Launches in the Australian and New Zealand Market

Exactbids Auction Buying Solution Launches in the Australian and New Zealand Market

By Leave a Comment

Chad Counselman former president of the U.S.-based Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA) board of directors who stepped down in February and is now based in Australia, and Chris Daglis of Auto PARTnered Solutions, have teamed up to improve the auction bidding process. Using their years of Automotive recycling industry experience and their investment into systems improvement they launched exactbids in the Australian and New Zealand market on July 20.

Exactbids logoAccording to Counselman  representing Auto PARTnered Solutions, “So many automotive recyclers spend countless hours previewing auctions when their time could be better utilized to grow their business.”

Exactbids will help yards:

  • Buy
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey