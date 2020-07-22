AkzoNobel Reports Improved Margin in Second Quarter on Cost Savings Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

Akzo Nobel N.V. (AMS: AKZA) announced its return on sales (ROS) increased to 14.0% in the second quarter of 2020, up from 13.7% in 2019, due to margin management and cost savings initiatives put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company reported total cost savings delivered €116 million ($134.3 million) of which €38 million ($44 million) was structural savings related to its transformation initiatives.

The company reported €1,987 million ($2,300 million) in the second quarter, 19% lower than the same quarter the previous year and 17% lower in constant currencies, with positive price/mix of 2% but 18% lower