CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Veterans in Texas Can Now Be Reimbursed for Insurance Exam Fees

Veterans in Texas Can Now Be Reimbursed for Insurance Exam Fees

By Leave a Comment

Veterans who passed any Texas insurance exam since early 2019 can now get reimbursed for the fee and military spouses licensed out-of-state will have fees waived.

Texas Department of Insurance LogoWe’re grateful to Veterans Affairs for approving our request,” said Insurance Commissioner Kent Sullivan. “This is a small way to honor those who have served our country, and we’re proud to offer it.”

Veterans may seek reimbursement of exam fees going back to February 1, 2019. To do so, apply to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

In addition, TDI also makes it easier for active duty military members and spouses to work

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey