Veterans in Texas Can Now Be Reimbursed for Insurance Exam Fees

Veterans who passed any Texas insurance exam since early 2019 can now get reimbursed for the fee and military spouses licensed out-of-state will have fees waived.

“ We’re grateful to Veterans Affairs for approving our request,” said Insurance Commissioner Kent Sullivan. “This is a small way to honor those who have served our country, and we’re proud to offer it.”

Veterans may seek reimbursement of exam fees going back to February 1, 2019. To do so, apply to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

In addition, TDI also makes it easier for active duty military members and spouses to work