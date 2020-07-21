On the Road Garage Opens Collision Repair Center in Irving, Texas

Announces apprenticeships and online training opportunities.

On the Road Garage, part of On the Road Companies, a family of non-profits and businesses building prosperity for America’s workers, announced the opening of its first collision repair center in Irving, Texas.

The garage is part of an economic mobility and workforce development initiative that addresses transportation challenges and underemployment among vulnerable populations including the formerly incarcerated, victims of domestic violence and other marginalized workers. The Perot Foundation contributed $3 million in seed funding for On the Road Garage, which is rebuilding more than cars.

Former Service King Collision Repair CEO Cathy Bonner