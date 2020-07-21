CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / On the Road Garage Opens Collision Repair Center in Irving, Texas

On the Road Garage Opens Collision Repair Center in Irving, Texas

By Leave a Comment

Announces apprenticeships and online training opportunities.

On the Road Garage, part of On the Road Companies, a family of non-profits and businesses building prosperity for America’s workers, announced the opening of its first collision repair center in Irving, Texas.

On The Road Garage logoThe garage is part of an economic mobility and workforce development initiative that addresses transportation challenges and underemployment among vulnerable populations including the formerly incarcerated, victims of domestic violence and other marginalized workers. The Perot Foundation contributed $3 million in seed funding for On the Road Garage, which is rebuilding more than cars.

Former Service King Collision Repair CEO Cathy Bonner

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey