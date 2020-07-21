CollisionWeek

Paulette Reed Named Business Analyst/Technical Project Manager at CIECA

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that Paulette Reed was named the organization’s new business analyst/technical project manager, effective July 20. In her new role, Reed will be responsible for coordinating and managing the organization’s committee meetings and activities as well as the CIECA Standards for the collision repair industry. This includes providing and tracking all project documentation and activities for the organization.

Paulette Reed was named CIECA’s new business analyst/technical project manager

Reed will replace Charley Quirt, CIECA’s current technical project coordinator, who will be retiring soon. Quirt has assisted CIECA for more than 18 years.

