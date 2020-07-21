CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / NICB Reports Auto Thefts Down Two Consecutive Years

NICB Reports Auto Thefts Down Two Consecutive Years

By Leave a Comment

New Mexico tops list with highest theft rate.

For the last two years, auto thefts nationally have fallen according to the latest “Hot Spots” report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau. The NICB report for 2019, the most recent data available, showed national thefts topped out at 794,019, down from 819,988 in 2018 and 833,740 in 2017.

NICB 2019 Auto Theft Hot Spots

Like the national rate, New Mexico has also witnessed consecutive years of declining thefts, however the state tops the list with a theft rate near 448 vehicles per 100,000 people. Similarly, Bakersfield, California saw a decline from 2018 to 2019, however it moved

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey