NICB Reports Auto Thefts Down Two Consecutive Years

New Mexico tops list with highest theft rate.

For the last two years, auto thefts nationally have fallen according to the latest “Hot Spots” report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau. The NICB report for 2019, the most recent data available, showed national thefts topped out at 794,019, down from 819,988 in 2018 and 833,740 in 2017.

Like the national rate, New Mexico has also witnessed consecutive years of declining thefts, however the state tops the list with a theft rate near 448 vehicles per 100,000 people. Similarly, Bakersfield, California saw a decline from 2018 to 2019, however it moved