Automotive Management Institute Announces Search for New President

The Automotive Management Institute (AMi) announced that it is seeking a new president following the departure, effective July 31st, of current president Jeff Peevy who will be joining I-CAR as VP of Technical Products, Programs, and Services.

Peevy took the helm of AMi in 2015 and established and led the organization’s “next-generation project” which included substantial infrastructure, curriculum and recognition frameworks, and overall growth in industry training support capabilities. During the five years, AMi experienced tremendous growth including training support for car manufacturers.

“We want to thank Jeff for his leadership and contribution to AMi’s growth and for positioning