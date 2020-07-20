Stand Alone ADAS Calibration Center Opens in Ohio

Ulmer’s Auto Care Center, a Cincinnati, Ohio-based automotive repair company announced the ADAS Calibration Center of Cincinnati opened for business today, with a celebratory Grand Opening event planned for August 7th.

The company plans to work with Cincinnati-area collision repair facility owners, dealerships, service advisors, service managers, insurance estimators, auto repair shops, and windshield repair shops to ensure the ADAS features of the vehicles that they service are properly dialed in and working as they should be.

Ulmer’s has served communities in Cincinnati, Anderson, & Milford, Ohio for over eight decades.