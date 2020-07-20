SEMA Announces Masks Required at 2020 Show

SEMA announced safety requirements for this year’s show scheduled for November 3-6 in Las Vegas, Nev. Show organizers are working with hotel partners, the Las Vegas Convention Center, and with state and city officials in Las Vegas, to ensure high safety standards and government compliance for the November event.

2020 SEMA show safety precautions include:

Require use of face masks or face shields, frequent hand washing and social distancing.

Designate entrance and exit areas to control and screen visitors with discrete daily health queries, incorporating non-invasive thermal cameras, etc.

Traffic flow with one-way aisles where possible.

Hand sanitizing stations throughout the Show, every 200 feet.

Enhance physical cleaning with hourly sanitizing of high-traffic areas throughout the Show floor and common areas, including doorways, elevators and escalators.

Collaborate with Las Vegas Convention Center in their advancements to be among the first in the nation to pursue certification for safety measures aimed at outbreak prevention through actions, such as sanitizing the facility nightly.

Research across collision repair industry participants conducted by CollisionWeek showed the industry was cautious about attending and exhibiting at this year’s event due to the pandemic. Over half of collision repair industry respondents to our survey said they were likely not or definitely not planning to attend this year’s event and the meetings surrounding it due to safety concerns.

