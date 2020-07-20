CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Pennsylvania Attorney General Sues Predatory Philadelphia Towing Companies

Pennsylvania Attorney General Sues Predatory Philadelphia Towing Companies

By Leave a Comment

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced July 17 that the Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection filed a lawsuit against several towing companies in Philadelphia alleging that they illegally and wrongfully towed cars throughout the city, and threatened owners for payment to have their cars returned. The lawsuit is being filed against Siani’s Towing and Recovery, Aubry’s Towing, Angelina’s Towing and Recovery, Miguel Caban, and Miguel Caban, Jr.

 Pennsylvania Attorney General“You can’t just drive off with someone’s car and hold it hostage because you don’t like where they parked it,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “Using the authority of a towing service

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey