Kent Automotive Adds Inventory Management and Profitability Reporting to Collision Repair Center Tool

Kent Automotive, a division of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) announced the latest release of its PROS Profit Enhancement and Inventory Manager Tool that will allow collision repair centers across the U.S. and Canada to track and charge out all materials used in repair orders, eliminating waste and recovering the cost of all consumable supplies.

Fasteners, seam sealers and other shop supplies required for repairs are often considered overhead. The PROS tool captures these items accurately – which can add up to thousands of dollars in untapped profits for collision and service shops.

The latest PROS release adds robust profitability reporting