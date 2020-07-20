Details on August 21-23 Virtual Northeast Tradeshow Released

Attendees can visit virtual booths and take training online.

Following the recent decision by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) to cancel their in-person 2020 NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J., the association has released preliminary details on what the virtual version of this year’s event will entail.

The virtual NORTHEAST 2020 will enable attendees to visit exhibitors’ virtual “booth” pages online, view product information and videos, and even schedule virtual meetings with vendors. This will occur on a dedicated link that will be available beginning at 5 p.m. (EDT)