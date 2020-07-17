CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Property Damage Appraisers Launches PDA Virtual Photo Appraisal Solution

Property Damage Appraisers Launches PDA Virtual Photo Appraisal Solution

By Leave a Comment

Property Damage Appraisers Inc. (PDA), the national independent damage estimating firm, announced the launch of PDA Virtual, its customer-driven, no-touch, virtual estimating tool. As COVID-19 has resulted in a 60% increase in virtual estimates industry-wide, the launch of PDA virtual will enable the company to continue to provide clients with the fastest cycle times in the industry.

PDA Virtual logo“To further support our position as the nation’s leader in cycle times, PDA Virtual is another option that we provide our clients and their customers to get a speedy auto or heavy equipment damage estimate in an easy, safe manner,” said Executive Vice

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey