PPG Reports Net Sales of $3.0 Billion in Second Quarter as Coronavirus Response Impacts Results

PPG (NYSE:PPG) reported second quarter 2020 net sales of $3.0 billion, down approximately 25% versus the prior year. Selling prices increased by nearly 2%. Sales volumes were down 24% versus the prior year. The lower sales volumes reflect the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfavorable foreign currency translation impacted net sales by more than 3%, or about $135 million, and acquisition-related sales, net of divestitures, added less than 1% to sales growth.

For the company overall, second quarter 2020 reported net income from continuing operations was $99 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, and adjusted net income was