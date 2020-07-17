Four Week Moving Average of Gas Consumption Under 10% Below Last Year Week Ending July 10

Week-on-week gas supplied to the U.S. market was down. Just five states showed an increasing driving trend on post-holiday week.

The latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed gasoline consumption was down slightly for the week ending July 10 compared to week leading into the July 4th holiday. For the week ending July 10 gasoline consumption was down 1.3% compared to the previous week. During the previous week ending July 3, gasoline consumption had been up 2.4% compared to the previous week. Gasoline consumption has increased ten of the last 14 weeks.

Weekly gasoline consumption had